Emergency crews kept busy with latest storm

A motorist escaped injury after skidding his vehicle into a ditch off Railroad Avenue in Suisun City about 1 p.m. on Monday, as emergency service crews were kept busy with the latest storm to hit Solano County. "I would say speed for the conditions," said Crone, explaining that the two-door coupe hit a sign and a wall at Almond Tree Storage before going into the ditch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.