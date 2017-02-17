Emergency crews kept busy with latest storm
A motorist escaped injury after skidding his vehicle into a ditch off Railroad Avenue in Suisun City about 1 p.m. on Monday, as emergency service crews were kept busy with the latest storm to hit Solano County. "I would say speed for the conditions," said Crone, explaining that the two-door coupe hit a sign and a wall at Almond Tree Storage before going into the ditch.
