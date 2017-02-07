Death Cafe explores death and dying

Death Cafe explores death and dying

Laurie E. Johnson wants to know, and the supervising librarian at the Suisun City Library promises an open ear, no judgments, a warm pot of tea and some sweet treats. All are the hallmarks of a Death Cafe, an event that brings people together to talk about death over tea and cake.

