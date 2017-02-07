Death Cafe explores death and dying
Laurie E. Johnson wants to know, and the supervising librarian at the Suisun City Library promises an open ear, no judgments, a warm pot of tea and some sweet treats. All are the hallmarks of a Death Cafe, an event that brings people together to talk about death over tea and cake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
