Commissioners to ponder zoning, renewable energy, wildlife hazards and drones

As Suisun City officials work to ensure the city's zoning ordinances are consistent with the newly revised General Plan, they also need to confirm that the same goes for the Travis Air Force Base Land Use Compatibility Plan. That's because the area covered by the Suisun Zoning Map, according to the staff report, “lies entirely within Compatibility Zone D from the Travis Plan.” When the city revised its 2035 General Plan two years ago, the ALUC held a public hearing to determine the plan's consistency with the Travis plan.

