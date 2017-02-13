Commissioners to ponder zoning, renew...

Commissioners to ponder zoning, renewable energy, wildlife hazards and drones

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: The Reporter

As Suisun City officials work to ensure the city's zoning ordinances are consistent with the newly revised General Plan, they also need to confirm that the same goes for the Travis Air Force Base Land Use Compatibility Plan. That's because the area covered by the Suisun Zoning Map, according to the staff report, “lies entirely within Compatibility Zone D from the Travis Plan.” When the city revised its 2035 General Plan two years ago, the ALUC held a public hearing to determine the plan's consistency with the Travis plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 1 hr I Got Your Petition 49
where did they go 6 hr Anon 3
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... 7 hr Billy Stinkfinger 17
Sad day for America 7 hr yuup 2
White privillage 13 hr Sam I Am 20
Michael J. Haworth: Signs of desperation 13 hr I Got Your Public... 9
Regulators in Sacramento and Washington need ov... Sun yuup 2
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 13 at 1:45PM PST

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,600 • Total comments across all topics: 278,837,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC