City spell-off winner tested at county bee

Orchard Elementary sixth-grader Caitlin Peck, winner of the 2017 Grace B. Powell Citywide Spelling Bee, will carry hopes of local pride for a winning outcome at the county bee March 7 in Suisun City. At the city bee in late January, she correctly spelled “culpable” in the nearly full Catwalk Theatre at Wood C. Wood High School to claim bragging rights as the top elementary-level speller in Vacaville.

