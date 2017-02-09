Brick flies through NorCal woman's wi...

Brick flies through NorCal woman's windshield

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Jennifer Emery was driving on Green Valley Road near Ponderosa High School Thursday night, when suddenly something came crashing into her windshield from the opposite side of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GVRD's Shane McAffee leaving Vallejo for Utah 1 hr night desk 13
Joel Imrie: Something fishy... 3 hr Tony_Blueball 15
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... 3 hr Tony_Blueball 4
Sounds like Sam Kurshan the Crack Addict of Val... (Jul '13) 5 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 19
News Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi... 5 hr Hopeful 39
Transient woman rescued after spending night st... 5 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 10
California bills would provide lower college tu... 9 hr Wanglow 5
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 09 at 8:41PM PST

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,506 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC