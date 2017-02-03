Azuara s gold badge found at Vacaville garage sale
A random stop at a Vacaville garage led to the return of a gold badge formerly worn by Vallejo Police Officer Jeff Azuar, killed in the line of duty almost 17 years ago. Roger Waring of Vacaville, a retired Suisun City police reserve and police badge collector, was looking through various items and found badge No.
