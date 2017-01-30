Yogathon a fundraiser for college-bou...

Yogathon a fundraiser for college-bound PAL students

About 40 people came out Sunday to sit quietly on brightly colored floor mats, striking yoga poses for two hours for a scholarship fundraiser. The Fairfield-Suisun Rotary Club came to The Salvation Army Kroc Center for the second year in a row to raise funds for the Rotary Success Scholar Program with a Rotary Yogathon.

