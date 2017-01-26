Woman accused of trying to kill Suisu...

Woman accused of trying to kill Suisun officer takes plea deal

A jury deadlocked Friday on six of seven felony charges faced by a Suisun City mother accused of trying to shoot and kill a Suisun City police officer on the morning of March 7, 2016. Prosecutors met with Suisun City police officers and with the defense attorney for Desiree M. Hinton, after a mistrial was declared.

