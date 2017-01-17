When will tax tolerance wear off?
How much tax can you tolerate? Let's recap the 2016 Solano County and city tax measures that voters passed in the June and November elections. Measure AA : It levies a $12-per-year parcel tax for 20 years on each parcel of real property located in the seven counties surrounding the San Francisco Bay; on your property tax bill July 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at...
|3 hr
|night desk
|5
|Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo
|3 hr
|night desk
|11
|VCUSD eyes replacing paging system
|3 hr
|night desk
|5
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|12 hr
|Prussian
|1,079
|Brown Projects Economic Slowdown, Deficit In Ne...
|17 hr
|MAGA
|3
|California Withdraws Immigrant Health Care Request
|17 hr
|MAGA
|3
|California 'Accidentally' Releases Info of 3,50...
|20 hr
|Sam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC