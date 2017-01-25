Wal-Mart partners with Meals on Wheels to aid Solano seniors
Kimberly K. Fu - The Reporter Much-needed coolers donated by three Solano Wal-Marts are stored at the Meals on Wheels of Solano County headquarters in Suisun City. Red, white and innocuous, for the most part, large coolers are stacked high in a storage room at Meals on Wheels of Solano County headquarters in Suisun City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome...
|3 hr
|Sid
|24
|Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar
|4 hr
|Veronica
|9
|Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord...
|4 hr
|Veronica
|15
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|4 hr
|Veronica
|16
|Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12)
|6 hr
|had enough now
|10
|Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests
|7 hr
|Wanglow
|5
|Jesse Bethel High locked down after daytime sho...
|7 hr
|mo metal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC