Volunteers donate day off to Dan O. Root school
Using a rake, Samuel Piper, 13, of Dixon, clears away some weeds in a planter box in front of Dan O. Root II Elementary School in Suisun City during a special work day Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Piper was volunteering him time with his dad and members of Rebuilding Together Solano County, Kaiser Permanente, Home Depot and Republic Services of Fairfield on what has become a national day of service around the country.
