Volunteers donate day off to Dan O. R...

Volunteers donate day off to Dan O. Root school

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: The Reporter

Using a rake, Samuel Piper, 13, of Dixon, clears away some weeds in a planter box in front of Dan O. Root II Elementary School in Suisun City during a special work day Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Piper was volunteering him time with his dad and members of Rebuilding Together Solano County, Kaiser Permanente, Home Depot and Republic Services of Fairfield on what has become a national day of service around the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at... 3 hr night desk 5
Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo 3 hr night desk 11
VCUSD eyes replacing paging system 3 hr night desk 5
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 12 hr Prussian 1,079
Brown Projects Economic Slowdown, Deficit In Ne... 17 hr MAGA 3
California Withdraws Immigrant Health Care Request 17 hr MAGA 3
California 'Accidentally' Releases Info of 3,50... 20 hr Sam 3
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,079,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC