Vacaville man dies in Highway 12 crash

Vacaville man dies in Highway 12 crash

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Republic story from Wednesday Jan 11, titled Vacaville man dies in Highway 12 crash. In it, The Daily Republic reports that:

A 26-year-old Vacaville man was killed Tuesday afternoon on Highway 12 just east of Lambie Road when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer rig, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man was driving west in a Buick sedan at 2:58 p.m. when he entered the eastbound lane and struck an International tractor-trailer rig driven by Randy Barroso, 46, of Tracy.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Anonymous Witness

Rio Vista, CA

#1 Wednesday Jan 11
Even though I didn't witness the accident itself, I was probably the 12th cars behind the tractor trailer rig. It was pouring down very heavily with rain at that time on that fateful afternoon day. Then all of a sudden, I see a plume of smoke ahead of me, at once I knew there was an accident. As I pulled closer towards the accident scene, I saw the driver of the car was already pulled out of his vehicle by other drivers and someone was giving him CPR. I immediately pulled over to help. But I didn't see any one else pulling over to help. There was only 4 of us helping guide the traffic in both directions including helping the deceased man. The driver of the tractor-trailer rig was in a utterly shaken state - he couldn't speak nor talk. I immediately called 911 and explained explained them of the fatality to the CHP dispatcher. I was later told by those helping the deceased that they saw him driving too fast in the rain in the west bound lane towards Fairfield and as he skidded - I guess hydroplaned - onto the embankment and then lost control of his vehicle systems as he swung into east bound lane - head-on with the tractor-trailer driver tried to avoid him, but he couldn't and hit him head-on. within seconds it was all over. I could see the skid marks of his car on the embankment. Autopsy will determine if there was any DUI within his body system at that time his accident. RIP.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome... 9 hr FF in RC 13
Community members honored at Vallejo Sister Cit... 10 hr Hello Mary 9
Worel seeks to replace Vallejo school board pre... 13 hr Catering by Sammie 45
thank GOD he is finally gone 17 hr Anon 3
Jerry Brown Wants 42% Gas Tax Hike to Bail Out ... 18 hr GEE 3
CA High-Speed Rail: Over Budget, Behind Schedule 19 hr was your money 2
Is Peter Thiel planning to run for California g... 19 hr was your money 3
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at January 15 at 8:25AM PST

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,952,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC