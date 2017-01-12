Vacaville man dies in Highway 12 crash
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Republic story from Wednesday Jan 11, titled Vacaville man dies in Highway 12 crash. In it, The Daily Republic reports that:
A 26-year-old Vacaville man was killed Tuesday afternoon on Highway 12 just east of Lambie Road when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer rig, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man was driving west in a Buick sedan at 2:58 p.m. when he entered the eastbound lane and struck an International tractor-trailer rig driven by Randy Barroso, 46, of Tracy.
#1 Wednesday Jan 11
Even though I didn't witness the accident itself, I was probably the 12th cars behind the tractor trailer rig. It was pouring down very heavily with rain at that time on that fateful afternoon day. Then all of a sudden, I see a plume of smoke ahead of me, at once I knew there was an accident. As I pulled closer towards the accident scene, I saw the driver of the car was already pulled out of his vehicle by other drivers and someone was giving him CPR. I immediately pulled over to help. But I didn't see any one else pulling over to help. There was only 4 of us helping guide the traffic in both directions including helping the deceased man. The driver of the tractor-trailer rig was in a utterly shaken state - he couldn't speak nor talk. I immediately called 911 and explained explained them of the fatality to the CHP dispatcher. I was later told by those helping the deceased that they saw him driving too fast in the rain in the west bound lane towards Fairfield and as he skidded - I guess hydroplaned - onto the embankment and then lost control of his vehicle systems as he swung into east bound lane - head-on with the tractor-trailer driver tried to avoid him, but he couldn't and hit him head-on. within seconds it was all over. I could see the skid marks of his car on the embankment. Autopsy will determine if there was any DUI within his body system at that time his accident. RIP.
