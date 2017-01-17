Trial underway for woman accused of assaulting Suisun City police officer
Jurors heard from a neuropsychologist Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court who testified Desiree Hinton, a Suisun City woman accused of assaulting a police officer with a gun last year, was suffering from a psychotic disorder at the time of the altercation. The 35-year-old woman is facing a series of charges in connection to the alleged March assault on Police Officer Daniel Healy at an apartment complex on Humphrey Drive.
