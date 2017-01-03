Suisun police chief updates waterfront anti-crime, vagrancy efforts
Restricting overnight parking in waterfront parking lots, fixing up the city video camera system and more cooperation with businesses and residents are how Suisun police will push forward their effort against crime. Those were ideas Suisun City Police Chief Tim Mattos put before the City Council Tuesday night as ways to further deal with the petty crime and vagrancy that has plagued the downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|1,052
|Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ...
|3 hr
|Manson
|22
|California Hires Eric Holder as Legal Bulwark A...
|3 hr
|Uncle Sam
|5
|Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar
|4 hr
|Hallway
|4
|California girds to protect undocumented foreig...
|6 hr
|Anon
|9
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|8 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|It's a fact: the Bay Area rental market has sof...
|14 hr
|no way
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC