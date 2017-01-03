Suisun police chief updates waterfron...

Suisun police chief updates waterfront anti-crime, vagrancy efforts

Restricting overnight parking in waterfront parking lots, fixing up the city video camera system and more cooperation with businesses and residents are how Suisun police will push forward their effort against crime. Those were ideas Suisun City Police Chief Tim Mattos put before the City Council Tuesday night as ways to further deal with the petty crime and vagrancy that has plagued the downtown.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at January 04 at 2:37PM PST

