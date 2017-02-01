Suisun City woman found guilty of assault with a firearm
Suisun City woman was found guilty Friday of an assault with a firearm after she pointed a gun at a police officer. After nearly four days of deliberation, a Solano County jury was unable to reach a verdict Friday on the majority of charges against Desiree M. Hinton, who allegedly threatened to kill a police officer during an altercation at her home.
