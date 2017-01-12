Suisun City seeks bidders to extend bike path
Bicyclists and pedestrians using the bike path on the south side of Highway 12 could see it extended by the end of the summer almost to the entrance to Crystal Middle School. Suisun City has put out a call for bids from contractors to build a 10-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian path on the south side of Driftwood Drive from Marina Boulevard to Josiah Circle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome...
|9 hr
|FF in RC
|13
|Community members honored at Vallejo Sister Cit...
|10 hr
|Hello Mary
|9
|Worel seeks to replace Vallejo school board pre...
|13 hr
|Catering by Sammie
|45
|thank GOD he is finally gone
|17 hr
|Anon
|3
|Jerry Brown Wants 42% Gas Tax Hike to Bail Out ...
|18 hr
|GEE
|3
|CA High-Speed Rail: Over Budget, Behind Schedule
|19 hr
|was your money
|2
|Is Peter Thiel planning to run for California g...
|19 hr
|was your money
|3
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC