Suisun City seeks bidders to extend bike path

Bicyclists and pedestrians using the bike path on the south side of Highway 12 could see it extended by the end of the summer almost to the entrance to Crystal Middle School. Suisun City has put out a call for bids from contractors to build a 10-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian path on the south side of Driftwood Drive from Marina Boulevard to Josiah Circle.

