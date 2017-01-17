Suisun City puts out call to open caf...

Suisun City puts out call to open cafe in train depot

The city's Development Services Department is again looking for an entrepreneurial-minded person interested in running a small cafe out of the Suisun City Train Depot. This is at least the fourth time that the city has tried to fill the recently improved space that had previously been home to businesses such as El Capitan Coffee and The Waterfront Cafe.

