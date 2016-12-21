Solano writers to share tips on craft of writing

Local authors will come to the Suisun City Library later this month to share their insights and experiences of writing for young-adult audiences. Those who visit the library for the event will have a chance to meet Adelle Yeung, who wrote "The Cycle of Six Moons," Jess Flower, author of "Redbird," and book blogger Jesalin Belk, whose blog is called "Blogging Everything Beautiful."

