Solano writers to share tips on craft of writing
Local authors will come to the Suisun City Library later this month to share their insights and experiences of writing for young-adult audiences. Those who visit the library for the event will have a chance to meet Adelle Yeung, who wrote "The Cycle of Six Moons," Jess Flower, author of "Redbird," and book blogger Jesalin Belk, whose blog is called "Blogging Everything Beautiful."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ...
|4 hr
|Anon
|16
|Democrats Prepare for Violent Revolution
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|2016 was the year white liberals woke up
|8 hr
|Stone Cold
|2
|Tech's power shifts as Obama fades to Trump
|11 hr
|kenny the puffer
|5
|California Democrats 'Legalize' Child Prostitution
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|7
|Vallejo mother gives birth to Solano's first ba...
|13 hr
|Heather
|7
|'Peak Solar' Hits California
|14 hr
|fly like an eagle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC