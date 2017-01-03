Solano Land Trust offers January activities
Lynch Canyon Trail Crew Volunteer Opportunity from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 3100 Lynch Canyon Road in Fairfield. Help take care of Lynch Canyon's 1,000-plus acres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
