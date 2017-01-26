'Safe haven' resolution for Fairfield...

'Safe haven' resolution for Fairfield, Suisun schools scores support

Read more: The Daily Republic

A resolution declaring the Fairfield-Suisun School District a "safe haven" and reminding families about laws that protect students from questions about their immigration status won support Thursday from trustees and most public speakers. Trustee John Silva recalled being sent to Mexico twice because his parents weren't documented and had to get papers together for the family's return.

