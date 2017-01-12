Reports: Wild pursuit in Suisun ends with arrests
Units from at least four area police agencies arrested two people Saturday night after a long pursuit that sped through Suisun City, according to reports over law enforcement communications channels. Preliminary reports indicate Solano County Sheriff's Office units initiated a traffic stop that escalated into a pursuit east of Suisun City along Highway 12 near Walters Road.
