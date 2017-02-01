Probable cause hearing underway for s...

Probable cause hearing underway for suspect in mall, bank attacks

There are 2 comments on the The Reporter story from Monday Jan 30, titled Probable cause hearing underway for suspect in mall, bank attacks. In it, The Reporter reports that:

Nearly one year has passed since Christine Joens was allegedly beaten by a man with a hammer after withdrawing money from an ATM at a bank in Vallejo. Despite the passing time, the Solano County woman told a courtroom full of observers Monday, she still has frequent nightmares and flashbacks to the February day when she was allegedly robbed, attacked and left in a parking lot with severe injuries.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Birds Landing Bob

Since: Aug 10

7,626

Manteca, CA

#1 Tuesday Jan 31
We need to bring back public hangings in the town square. When these types of punks start seeing their homies swinging from a rope they may start to think about another line of work
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lydia G

Vacaville, CA

#2 Tuesday
What about what the constitution say?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UC Berkeley Receives $370 Million in Federal Fu... 1 hr im no hime 6
School Board test on Wednesday 1 hr im no hime 41
Mare Island business wins multi-million dollar ... 2 hr liars gotta lie 2
CA Supreme Court Chief Justice Reacts To Trump'... 2 hr liars gotta lie 3
Vallejo school board approved safe haven resolu... 2 hr liars gotta lie 11
News Vallejo police release sketch of pawnshop murde... 3 hr Guantanamo Sam 8
Shoplifters in Vallejo arrested after returning... 3 hr paula 5
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,145 • Total comments across all topics: 278,517,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC