Probable cause hearing underway for suspect in mall, bank attacks
There are 2 comments on the The Reporter story from Monday Jan 30, titled Probable cause hearing underway for suspect in mall, bank attacks. In it, The Reporter reports that:
Nearly one year has passed since Christine Joens was allegedly beaten by a man with a hammer after withdrawing money from an ATM at a bank in Vallejo. Despite the passing time, the Solano County woman told a courtroom full of observers Monday, she still has frequent nightmares and flashbacks to the February day when she was allegedly robbed, attacked and left in a parking lot with severe injuries.
Since: Aug 10
7,626
#1 Tuesday Jan 31
We need to bring back public hangings in the town square. When these types of punks start seeing their homies swinging from a rope they may start to think about another line of work
#2 Tuesday
What about what the constitution say?
