Police need help identifying suspect in fraud, burglary case
The Suisun City Police Department issued a statement via its Facebook page Sunday morning asking for the public's assistance in identifying an individual suspected of fraud and vehicle burglary. The day prior to the statement being issued, the Suisun City Police Department was contacted by a woman who said her bank had notified her of suspicious charges attempted on her debit card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at...
|3 hr
|night desk
|5
|Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo
|3 hr
|night desk
|11
|VCUSD eyes replacing paging system
|3 hr
|night desk
|5
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|12 hr
|Prussian
|1,079
|Brown Projects Economic Slowdown, Deficit In Ne...
|17 hr
|MAGA
|3
|California Withdraws Immigrant Health Care Request
|17 hr
|MAGA
|3
|California 'Accidentally' Releases Info of 3,50...
|20 hr
|Sam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC