Motion for dismissal denied in Suisun City attempted murder case
On the basis of bias, a defense attorney motioned to dismiss charges Monday in Solano County Superior Court against her client, a Suisun City woman, who's facing an attempted murder charge because of an alleged altercation last year with a local police officer. The 35-year-old defendant, Desiree M. Hinton, is facing a series of charges in connection to the alleged March assault involving a gun on Police Officer Daniel Healy at an apartment complex on Humphrey Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supervisor asks commission to deny south Vallej...
|1 hr
|Barbara Cuntdillass
|8
|Vallejo Fire Department releases 2016 figures
|1 hr
|night desk
|3
|Jimmy W. Genn: California emergency
|6 hr
|F democrat voters
|2
|Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi...
|7 hr
|Badtogood
|35
|Vallejo protesters march for women's rights, eq...
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|9
|Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12)
|10 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|14
|Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro...
|11 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC