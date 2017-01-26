Motion for dismissal denied in Suisun City attempted murder case

On the basis of bias, a defense attorney motioned to dismiss charges Monday in Solano County Superior Court against her client, a Suisun City woman, who's facing an attempted murder charge because of an alleged altercation last year with a local police officer. The 35-year-old defendant, Desiree M. Hinton, is facing a series of charges in connection to the alleged March assault involving a gun on Police Officer Daniel Healy at an apartment complex on Humphrey Drive.

