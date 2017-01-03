Measure S oversight committee looking...

Measure S oversight committee looking for members

Residents who want to oversee how Suisun City spends its Measure S money have until the end of the month to apply for a seat on the measure's General Transactions and Use Tax Oversight Committee. It is charged with monitoring the revenue collected by the tax and reporting on the use of the funds.

