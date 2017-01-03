Measure S oversight committee looking for members
Residents who want to oversee how Suisun City spends its Measure S money have until the end of the month to apply for a seat on the measure's General Transactions and Use Tax Oversight Committee. It is charged with monitoring the revenue collected by the tax and reporting on the use of the funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
