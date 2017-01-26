Kroc Center offers free health information
The Salvation Army Kroc Center offered a variety of free screenings, Saturday, for visitors to the fifth annual Health Fair. "We offer free flu shots," said Solano County Health Services Nurse Elizabeth Sequra.
