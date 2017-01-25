Kaiser Permanente hosts healthy aging...

Kaiser Permanente hosts healthy aging presentation

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Reporter

Kasier Permanente hosts Healthy Aging Presentation for Seniors from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Kroc Center, 586 E Wigeon Way in Suisun City. Kaiser Permanente family medicine physician Michael Mason, MD, who is also the assistant physician in chief for the department of Geriatrics, will be offering information on planning a healthy diet, developing an exercise regimen, information on vitamins and supplements, and an overview of healthy aging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

