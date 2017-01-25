Kaiser Permanente hosts healthy aging presentation
Kasier Permanente hosts Healthy Aging Presentation for Seniors from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Kroc Center, 586 E Wigeon Way in Suisun City. Kaiser Permanente family medicine physician Michael Mason, MD, who is also the assistant physician in chief for the department of Geriatrics, will be offering information on planning a healthy diet, developing an exercise regimen, information on vitamins and supplements, and an overview of healthy aging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome...
|3 hr
|Sid
|24
|Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar
|4 hr
|Veronica
|9
|Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord...
|4 hr
|Veronica
|15
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|4 hr
|Veronica
|16
|Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12)
|6 hr
|had enough now
|10
|Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests
|7 hr
|Wanglow
|5
|Jesse Bethel High locked down after daytime sho...
|7 hr
|mo metal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC