Jury trial starts for Suisun woman police say tried to shoot officer
A jury trial got underway Monday for a Suisun City mother of three accused of trying to shoot and kill a Suisun City police officer on the morning of March 7, 2016. Police officers went to the Autumn Oaks apartment complex on Humphrey Drive shortly after 7 a.m. in response to a 911 call about a woman pointing a gun at a man delivering newspapers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|2 hr
|Thank you Vallejo
|7
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|Buford T Justice
|24
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|6 hr
|Westwood
|148
|Claim: Trump 'Threatens Mental Health of Young ...
|6 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|9
|Governor preps to release budget amid uncertainty
|6 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagging volunt...
|6 hr
|barking up the li...
|31
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|9 hr
|5 shootings 1 dead
|1,057
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC