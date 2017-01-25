Jury deliberations begin for woman accused of trying to kill Suisun officer
Jurors began deliberating the fate of a Suisun City mother accused of trying to shoot and kill a Suisun City police officer in March 2016. Desiree M. Hinton, 35, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and several related felony charges for what happened last year at her Humphrey Drive apartment.
