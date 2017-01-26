Healthy aging presentation for seniors Wednesday
Healthy aging, diet and exercise, and topics to help seniors thrive will be covered at an informative talk at the Kroc Center. Kaiser Permanente family medicine physician Michael Mason, MD, who is also the Assistant Physician in Chief for the department of Geriatrics, will be offering information on planning a healthy diet, developing an exercise regimen, information on vitamins and supplements, and an overview of healthy aging.
