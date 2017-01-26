Healthy aging presentation for senior...

Healthy aging presentation for seniors Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Reporter

Healthy aging, diet and exercise, and topics to help seniors thrive will be covered at an informative talk at the Kroc Center. Kaiser Permanente family medicine physician Michael Mason, MD, who is also the Assistant Physician in Chief for the department of Geriatrics, will be offering information on planning a healthy diet, developing an exercise regimen, information on vitamins and supplements, and an overview of healthy aging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Supervisor asks commission to deny south Vallej... 1 hr Barbara Cuntdillass 8
Vallejo Fire Department releases 2016 figures 1 hr night desk 3
Jimmy W. Genn: California emergency 6 hr F democrat voters 2
News Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi... 7 hr Badtogood 35
Vallejo protesters march for women's rights, eq... 10 hr Anonymous 9
Poll Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12) 10 hr Birds Landing Bob 14
News Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro... 11 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,114 • Total comments across all topics: 278,322,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC