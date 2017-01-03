Federal grant plants the seeds for a healthier Solano County
Solano County is becoming a healthier place to live, learn, work and play thanks to the work of many in our community and a federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . These federal funds have planted seeds throughout the county and in more than 35 other communities around the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagging volunt...
|2 hr
|anon
|24
|Paula McConnell: Just say 'Vallejo'
|4 hr
|Sammy in V Town
|15
|habitual felon
|14 hr
|I Got Your Rainbow
|2
|How democracy is growing in California cities
|16 hr
|thanks judge
|2
|Flu activity now widespread in Bay Area, public...
|16 hr
|thanks judge
|2
|California funds 1st US inmate sex reassignment
|16 hr
|thanks judge
|4
|State Flood Operations Center To Open Saturday
|20 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC