Fairfield man to return to court on 5 felony charges linked to deadly crash

A 19-year-old Fairfield man was ordered Tuesday to face a jury trial on five felony charges involving a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 57-year-old man out collecting cans and bottles in the predawn hours of July 9, 2016. A two-day probable cause hearing ended with Devin R. Robles being ordered to return to court Jan. 18 when dates for the jury trial may be set.

