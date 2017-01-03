Fairfield man to return to court on 5 felony charges linked to deadly crash
A 19-year-old Fairfield man was ordered Tuesday to face a jury trial on five felony charges involving a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 57-year-old man out collecting cans and bottles in the predawn hours of July 9, 2016. A two-day probable cause hearing ended with Devin R. Robles being ordered to return to court Jan. 18 when dates for the jury trial may be set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Deltagirl82
|1,046
|Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ...
|5 hr
|molly now
|21
|Bob Sampayan too short for Mayor's toilet
|10 hr
|now print it
|7
|2016 was the year white liberals woke up
|11 hr
|GOB Mailman
|4
|Democrats Prepare for Violent Revolution
|13 hr
|to the 25 percent
|10
|Two women suspected of stealing merchandise fro...
|13 hr
|light complected
|4
|Touro gets OK to offer doctor of nursing program
|14 hr
|Connie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC