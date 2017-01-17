Fairfield council OKs $40,094 pact with consultant for Jepson Parkway public outreach
A proposal to pay $40,094 for AIM Consulting of Sacramento for public outreach on a phase of the Jepson Parkway won Fairfield City Council approval Tuesday. Three one-hour public workshops, construction updates and content for fliers are among outreach efforts AIM would undertake for the Jepson Parkway, a four-lane road through eastern Fairfield, Suisun City and Vacaville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at...
|3 hr
|night desk
|5
|Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo
|3 hr
|night desk
|11
|VCUSD eyes replacing paging system
|3 hr
|night desk
|5
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|12 hr
|Prussian
|1,079
|Brown Projects Economic Slowdown, Deficit In Ne...
|17 hr
|MAGA
|3
|California Withdraws Immigrant Health Care Request
|17 hr
|MAGA
|3
|California 'Accidentally' Releases Info of 3,50...
|20 hr
|Sam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC