City starts process to dredge Suisun Marina channel
The City Council approved a proposal Tuesday to contract with an international company to start the planning that's necessary to dredge the Suisun Marina. If things go according to plan, dredging could start as early as August with work done in both the marina channel and in Whispering Bay.
