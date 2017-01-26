Church notes: Jan. 28, 2017

Worship and children's church 11 a.m. and worship 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1147 Broadway St. Ed Sanderson Sr. will speak on "Building Blocks for Life: 'The Firmness of Faith in Christ," from Colossians 2:1-5. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

