Church Notes: Jan. 21, 2017

Church Notes: Jan. 21, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: The Daily Republic

Worship and children's church 11 a.m. and worship 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1147 Broadway St. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays. A community clothing closet opens at 1:30 p.m. Sundays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roofiess Xanies bar, Blues, oc's molly Addyis 1 hr W T F 2
Vallejo residents react to presidential inaugur... 1 hr not so hot 12
No More Marches Starting NOW 2 hr as usual 3
News Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can 2 hr as usual 2
News Judge orders Vallejo police to turn over eviden... 2 hr Guantanamo Sam 1
138k Russians at Inauguration 2 hr Anonymous 2
Coming soon to Vallejo? Panera Bread, Sonic, In... 17 hr GOB Mailman 8
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at January 23 at 8:51AM PST

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,173,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC