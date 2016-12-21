Christmas tree recycling offered by Boy Scouts
Have trees ready before 7 a.m. on the day of scheduled pickup. Make sure lights, ornaments and stands are off the tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tech's power shifts as Obama fades to Trump
|5 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Bay Area stalled in a wireless traffic jam
|11 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo mother gives birth to Solano's first ba...
|13 min
|Anonymous
|1
|'Peak Solar' Hits California
|15 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|4 hr
|Mike
|7
|Vallejo City Council spends $250,000 to replace...
|6 hr
|Harry the Hound
|4
|Help Wanted: Bilingual Teachers For California ...
|6 hr
|coyote
|3
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC