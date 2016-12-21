Agency recaps Suisun Marsh student education program
The Solano Resource Conservation District's 2016 Suisun Marsh Watershed Education Program has concluded and served 1,283 sixth- and seventh-graders from eight middle schools in Solano County, the agency announced in a year-end recap. Students participated in four classroom lessons taught by Solano Resource Conservation District educators, a water conservation challenge, an optional research poster presentation and a daylong field trip to Solano Land Trust's Rush Ranch Open Space located in the Suisun Marsh.
