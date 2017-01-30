A Suisun City man tries to take back ...

A Suisun City man tries to take back money from register after taco made wrong

Monday Jan 30 Read more: KRON 4

Police arrested a man Friday morning in Suisun after he allegedly tried to take money from the cash register when a fast food restaurant made his order wrong. Police received a report that a fight broke out at Del Taco in Heritage Park Shopping Center on Sunset Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The customer,29-year-old Ronald Rantasuo of Suisun City, became upset after his taco was made wrong and demanded his money back, according to police.

Read more at KRON 4.

