A Suisun City man tries to take back money from register after taco made wrong

Police arrested a man Friday morning in Suisun after he allegedly tried to take money from the cash register when a fast food restaurant made his order wrong. Police received a report that a fight broke out at Del Taco in Heritage Park Shopping Center on Sunset Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The customer,29-year-old Ronald Rantasuo of Suisun City, became upset after his taco was made wrong and demanded his money back, according to police.

