$40,094 pact for public outreach on parkway proposed

A proposal to pay $40,094 for AIM Consulting of Sacramento for public outreach on a phase of the Jepson Parkway goes before Fairfield City Council members Tuesday. Three one-hour public workshops, construction updates and content for fliers are among outreach efforts AIM would undertake for the Jepson Parkway, a four-lane road through eastern Fairfield, Suisun City and Vacaville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.