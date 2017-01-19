2 students hit by car near high school in Fairfield
Two 17-year-olds were hit by a car near Armijo High School in Fairfield Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded at 6:56 a.m. to the collision in front of the school's gym on Washington Street.
