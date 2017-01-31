2 in custody after police say vehicle search yields knife, drugs
A Vallejo couple was arrested Tuesday after the vehicle they were driving through Suisun City was identified as having been stolen in Vallejo a week ago, according to Suisun City police. Officer Lex Egbert spotted what was described as a suspicious vehicle in the area of Sunset Avenue and Merganser Avenue.
