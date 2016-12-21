Witness says defendant in bicyclist's death asked what happened
The man charged with drunken driving - along with hit-and-run - in the death of a bicyclist, walked up to a hiker and asked what happened in the Suisun City incident, according to courtroom testimony. Devin Robles, 19, of Fairfield, had alcohol on his breath when he spoke, Thor Nelson, 65, testified at a preliminary hearing Monday.
