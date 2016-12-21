The Salvation Army passes out Christmas cheer to hundreds
Sandra Reynolds didn't mind the morning cold as she waited with her sister Wednesday to collect two bags of food for her family and a bag of toys for her young daughter. "It is a wonderful act of kindness and we are very grateful," Reynolds said of The Salvation Army's Christmas food and toy distribution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2M in federal funds for homeless awarded Sol...
|2 hr
|Kurshan Woman Choker
|8
|Vallejo pawn shop victim ID'd; suspects still a...
|2 hr
|Kurshan Woman Choker
|10
|Cathleen Harrington Cole: Anguish in Vallejo
|4 hr
|GEE
|12
|New Year Brings Small Uptick In California Mini...
|4 hr
|Citizen
|4
|Millennials tied to California birth rate falli...
|5 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
|Alicia Garcia: Farewell, Mr. Mayor
|5 hr
|Kurshan Woman Choker
|3
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|7 hr
|Family
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC