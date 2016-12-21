Suisun killer loses bid to have conviction, sentence overturned

A Suisun City man serving a 40-years-to-life prison sentence for a 2012 murder lost his fight Friday to have his conviction and sentence overturned. Ryan J. Moore, 37, guzzled about a quart of tequila at his home on the night of Oct. 23, 2012, before picking up a rifle and fatally shooting Bettina Brown in the chest.

