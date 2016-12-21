Suisun Council to start talking Measu...

Suisun Council to start talking Measure S spending

18 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

The City Council on Tuesday will start to work out how it will spend the money the city is expected to get from the Measure S sales tax. "We want to make sure we are using the funds in the best, most-efficient way," Suisun City Manager Suzanne Bragdon said.

