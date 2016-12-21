Suisun council hands smoke-free public areas plan to parks and rec commission
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Republic story from Yesterday, titled Suisun council hands smoke-free public areas plan to parks and rec commission. In it, The Daily Republic reports that:
That's what the Suisun City Council decided Tuesday when it was asked to give direction on if and how the city should expand how much of the city's parks and other public spaces should be smoke-free. The council approved an ordinance almost two years ago designating the Waterfront Plaza as a smoke-free environment during special events.
Since: Aug 10
7,574
#1 23 hrs ago
All of this anti smoking noise is pure BS. If second hand smoke was even half a deadly as the smoke nazis claim the population of the world would be a quarter of what it is now. The generation that is currently setting records for longevity virtually all smoked and they did not produce offspring with all sorts of issues like autism, add, adhd, weird and freaky allergies, etc. so what has changed????
I get a real chuckle out of the psa they play on the radio claiming that every year "thousands of infants who were exposed to second had smoke die". What the neglect to admit is that those "infants" who were exposed and now 80 to 90 years old.
