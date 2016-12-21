Suisun City to install new water meters
The Suisun-Solano Water Authority will be replacing residential water meters throughout Suisun City starting Jan. 4 and finishing up around the middle of May. Once the work starts, the agency will notify residents in affected neighborhoods one to two days in advance with a door hanger stating what day and time water service will be interrupted. The agency is putting in new meters because the present ones are either approaching or are at the end of their life cycle.
