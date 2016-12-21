National Weather Service issues hard-freeze warning for Fairfield-Suisun City
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the interior of Northern California, including Fairfield and Suisun City. The warning will be in effect from Saturday night through Sunday morning.
