Man arrested in Suisun City for sexually abusing a child
Officers arrested a 53-year-old Contra Costa County man Thursday after a 9-year-old reported being sexually abused in Suisun City, police said. Officers with the Suisun City Police Department began an investigation after receiving information about the alleged abuse, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2M in federal funds for homeless awarded Sol...
|2 hr
|Kurshan Woman Choker
|8
|Vallejo pawn shop victim ID'd; suspects still a...
|2 hr
|Kurshan Woman Choker
|10
|Cathleen Harrington Cole: Anguish in Vallejo
|4 hr
|GEE
|12
|New Year Brings Small Uptick In California Mini...
|4 hr
|Citizen
|4
|Millennials tied to California birth rate falli...
|5 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
|Alicia Garcia: Farewell, Mr. Mayor
|5 hr
|Kurshan Woman Choker
|3
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|7 hr
|Family
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC